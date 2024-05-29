Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Science / News/  NASA shares stunning image of cosmic object nicknamed Gomez's Hamburger. All you need to know

NASA shares stunning image of cosmic object nicknamed Gomez's Hamburger. All you need to know

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • NASA's Hubble Telescope reveals image of Gomez's Hamburger, a cosmic object 6,500 light-years away in Sagittarius. Formed by a dying star, it features 'buns' of light reflecting off dust and a 'patty' of dark dust concealing the star.

NASA shares stunning image of cosmic object nicknamed Gomez's Hamburger

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Hubble Space Telescope has shared stunning image of a cosmic object nicknamed Gomez's Hamburger. According to the U.S. space agency, this object is situated approximately 6,500 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope which launched in 1990 has changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.

Also Read: NASA shares stunning image of spiral galaxy named after Egyptian queen; netizens react, ‘breathtaking glimpse…’

Coming back to the Gomez's Hamburger, NASA further explains that, “view was created by a dying Sun-like star casting off its outer layers of material."

While explaining the simmilarties between the hamburger and this celetial giant, NASA added, “the ingredients of this giant are dust and light; the hamburger "buns" are light reflecting off dust and the "patty" is the dark band of dust in the middle, which is hiding the dying star." This image was shared the US space agency on Hamburger day which was celebrated on May 28th.

Also Read: Sunita Williams-piloted Starliner's debut crew launch to space pushed to June: NASA

Internet users couldn't resist commenting on the captivating image of the cosmic object posted by NASA.

One user said, “Mother Nature does have a sense of humour"

“Awsome tremendeous," another user commented

Some another wrote, “Stellar burger you got there."

“Space burgers and stargazing - proof that you can have it all."

Also Read: NASA to send Indian astronaut to International Space Station to fulfil US' promise to PM Modi: Ambassador Eric Garcetti

A user also argued against the notion that Gomez's Hamburger is created by a dying star, suggesting instead that it is more likely formed by the protoplanetary disk surrounding a new star.

Also Read: NASA's PREFIRE mission to study Earth's polar regions. All you need to know

Meanwhile, NASA announced in a May 26 press release that the first of two climate satellites, designed to study heat emissions at Earth's poles was launched. The agency's PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment) mission consists of two shoebox-size cube satellites, or CubeSats, that will measure the amount of heat Earth radiates into space from two of the coldest, most remote regions on the planet. Data from this PREFIRE mission will assist researchers in more accurately predicting changes in Earth's ice, seas, and weather in a warming climate.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.