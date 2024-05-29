NASA shares stunning image of cosmic object nicknamed Gomez's Hamburger

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Hubble Space Telescope has shared stunning image of a cosmic object nicknamed Gomez's Hamburger. According to the U.S. space agency, this object is situated approximately 6,500 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope which launched in 1990 has changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.

Also Read: NASA shares stunning image of spiral galaxy named after Egyptian queen; netizens react, 'breathtaking glimpse…' Coming back to the Gomez's Hamburger, NASA further explains that, "view was created by a dying Sun-like star casting off its outer layers of material."

While explaining the simmilarties between the hamburger and this celetial giant, NASA added, “the ingredients of this giant are dust and light; the hamburger "buns" are light reflecting off dust and the "patty" is the dark band of dust in the middle, which is hiding the dying star." This image was shared the US space agency on Hamburger day which was celebrated on May 28th.

Internet users couldn't resist commenting on the captivating image of the cosmic object posted by NASA.

One user said, “Mother Nature does have a sense of humour"

“Awsome tremendeous," another user commented

Some another wrote, "Stellar burger you got there."

“Space burgers and stargazing - proof that you can have it all."

Also Read: NASA to send Indian astronaut to International Space Station to fulfil US' promise to PM Modi: Ambassador Eric Garcetti A user also argued against the notion that Gomez's Hamburger is created by a dying star, suggesting instead that it is more likely formed by the protoplanetary disk surrounding a new star.

Also Read: NASA's PREFIRE mission to study Earth's polar regions. All you need to know Meanwhile, NASA announced in a May 26 press release that the first of two climate satellites, designed to study heat emissions at Earth's poles was launched. The agency's PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment) mission consists of two shoebox-size cube satellites, or CubeSats, that will measure the amount of heat Earth radiates into space from two of the coldest, most remote regions on the planet. Data from this PREFIRE mission will assist researchers in more accurately predicting changes in Earth's ice, seas, and weather in a warming climate.

