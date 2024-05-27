The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Hubble Space Telescope has released a stunning image of dwarf galaxy NGC 4214. Calling it a celestial gem, the US space agency states that it is nestled within the vast expanse of the universe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990 and since then has changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.

Also Read: NASA to send Indian astronaut to International Space Station to fulfil US' promise to PM Modi: Ambassador Eric Garcetti Here's all you need to know about galaxy NGC 4214 1. The dwarf galaxy NGC 4214 is located 10 million light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. The image shared by NASA showed the intricate dance of countless stars, glowing brightly against the dark canvas of space.

3. Speaking more on the image, the space agency in a post on Instagram said, “Taken with the Wide Field Camera 3, you can see a variety of stars at different stages in their evolution in this optical and near-infrared image. Each pinpoint of light represents a star, some with planets orbiting them, others possibly hosting the building blocks of future worlds.⁣"

4. NASA explains that dwarf galaxies like NGC 4214 are cosmic wonders, smaller and less luminous than their larger counterparts, yet they hold immense significance in the universe's history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. They provide valuable insights into how galaxies form and evolve, serving as cosmic time capsules that help astronomers unravel the secrets of the early universe.

Meanwhile, NASA announced in a May 26 press release that the first of two climate satellites, designed to study heat emissions at Earth's poles was launched.

Also Read: NASA's PREFIRE mission to study Earth's polar regions. All you need to know The agency's PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment) mission consists of two shoebox-size cube satellites, or CubeSats, that will measure the amount of heat Earth radiates into space from two of the coldest, most remote regions on the planet. Data from this PREFIRE mission will assist researchers in more accurately predicting changes in Earth's ice, seas, and weather in a warming climate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!