NASA shares stunning image of lenticular galaxy NGC 4753. All you need to know
NGC 4753, a lenticular galaxy, captivates astronomers with its low-density environment and complex structure, offering insights into the formation of galaxies. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope image reveals bright-white core and dark brown dust lanes around the nucleus.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Hubble Space Telescope has released stunning image of lenticular galaxy NGC 4753. The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990 and since then has changed fundamental of understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.