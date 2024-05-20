NASA shares stunning image of lenticular galaxy NGC 4753. All you need to know

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Hubble Space Telescope has released stunning image of lenticular galaxy NGC 4753. The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990 and since then has changed fundamental of understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.

Here's all you need to know about lenticular galaxy NGC 4753

-The complex dust structures as described by NASA is located about 60 million light-years from Earth.

-Speaking of the reasons for its dust structures, NASA added that NGC 4753 likely merged with a different galaxy about 1.3 billion years ago, which might be the reason for its distinct dust lanes around its galactic core.

-Lenticular galaxies have an elliptical shape and ill-defined spiral arms.

-Explaining the image posted by NASA, it wrote, “Lenticular galaxy NGC 4753 holds a bright-white core and surrounding, defined dust lanes around its nucleus that predominantly appear dark brown in color. A variety of faint stars fill the background of the image."

- Crediting the European Space Agency, NASA added that NGC 4753’s low-density environment and complex structure make it scientifically interesting to astronomers who can use the galaxy in models that test different theories of formation of lenticular galaxies.

Meanwhile on Friday, NASA announced that the first crewed launch of Boeing's Starliner to the International Space Station faces yet another delay due to a technical glitch. The launch, which was postponed, is now rescheduled for May 25. Earlier this month, the Starliner launch experienced a last-minute delay due to a technical issue.

This latest delay further prolongs the already extended wait for the highly anticipated mission, which has faced years of setbacks. The timing is particularly difficult for Boeing, as safety concerns continue to affect its commercial aviation division, a key player in aerospace innovation for over a century.

