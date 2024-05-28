NASA shares stunning image of spiral galaxy named after Egyptian queen; netizens react, ‘breathtaking glimpse…’
Hubble Space Telescope by NASA captures stunning image of NGC 4689, a spiral galaxy in Coma Berenices constellation.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Hubble Space Telescope has shared stunning image of spiral galaxy NGC 4689 named after Egyptian queen Berenice II. The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990 and since then has changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.