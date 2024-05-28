NASA shares stunning image of spiral galaxy named after Egyptian queen

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Hubble Space Telescope has shared stunning image of spiral galaxy NGC 4689 named after Egyptian queen Berenice II. The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990 and since then has changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coming back to the stunning image shared by NASA Hubble, it states that the galaxy is located in the constellation Coma Berenices. Speaking on the constellation's name, NASA explained the story stating that, "the queen's court astronomer thought that a missing lock of Berenice's hair had been placed amongst the stars by the gods: hence the name of the constellation, Coma Berenices."

Also Read: NASA to send Indian astronaut to International Space Station to fulfil US' promise to PM Modi: Ambassador Eric Garcetti Calling it a jewel-bright spiral galaxy, the US space agency said that NGC 4689 is located 54 million light-years from Earth.

Speaking on NGC 4689, NASA adds, that "it has a bright, glowing spot at its core, broad spiral arms that hold many dark threads of dust, and pink glowing spots across the disk that mark areas of star formation. A faint halo that bleeds into the dark background surrounds the galaxy's disk."

Internet users couldn't resist commenting on the captivating spiral galaxy image posted by NASA Hubble.

One user wrote, "A breathtaking glimpse into the cosmos, NGC 4689 exemplifies the celestial beauty and mystery that Hubble reveals"

“GOD'S CREATION"

Some other user commented saying, "That's some royal beauty! Love how the cosmos holds such majestic wonders"

Another added, "Those fire works, or the star burst regions, makes the atmosphere wild in the scene"

"If there is such thing as favorite constellation, Coma Berenice is the one!" some other commented.

"Awesome image of a far luminous galaxy captured by hubble, revealing wonders of universe," a user said.

Also Read: NASA's PREFIRE mission to study Earth's polar regions. All you need to know Meanwhile, NASA announced in a May 26 press release that the first of two climate satellites, designed to study heat emissions at Earth's poles was launched. The agency's PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-InfraRed Experiment) mission consists of two shoebox-size cube satellites, or CubeSats, that will measure the amount of heat Earth radiates into space from two of the coldest, most remote regions on the planet. Data from this PREFIRE mission will assist researchers in more accurately predicting changes in Earth's ice, seas, and weather in a warming climate.

