NASA shares tips for enjoying 'parade of planets 2024' on June 3: ‘Look for reddish…’
To enjoy the planetary alignment for 2024, NASA has shared tips to enjoy the rare sight in morning sky on June 3, 2024.
Skygazers eagerly await the ‘parade of planets’ on June 3. However, it would be difficult to see the complete planetary alignment 2024 due to the rising Sun and the moon's presence. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared some tips for spotting the celestial event so that people can enjoy it to the fullest.