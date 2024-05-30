Active Stocks
NASA shares tips for enjoying 'parade of planets 2024' on June 3: ‘Look for reddish…’

To enjoy the planetary alignment for 2024, NASA has shared tips to enjoy the rare sight in morning sky on June 3, 2024.

Planet Parade: NASA has shared tips on how to enjoy the Planet parade on June 3rd to the fullest.

Skygazers eagerly await the ‘parade of planets’ on June 3. However, it would be difficult to see the complete planetary alignment 2024 due to the rising Sun and the moon's presence. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared some tips for spotting the celestial event so that people can enjoy it to the fullest.

Also Read: Top Events on May 30: PM Modi on meditation break, India-France talks on fighter jet deal, heatwave alert, and more

In a recent post on X, NASA suggested that skygazers should look for reddish Mars between Saturn and the slim crescent Moon before Sun rise on June 3. With the help of a telescope, people can also spot several other planets in the sky on June 3rd Morning.

"You may have heard about a "parade of planets" on June 3. Be aware that most of them will be either too close to the rising Sun or too faint to see. But look for reddish Mars between Saturn and the slim crescent Moon."

Also Read: Monsoon arrives in Kerala and Northeast two days earlier than usual, says IMD

What is a planetary alignment?

A planetary alignment, also known as a parade of planets is an event in the solar system in which it appears that all of them are in a straight line. Interestingly, the rare celestial event is more of an illusion than a perspective.

According to NASA, astronomers call the phenomenon when two or more planets come close together in the sky a conjunction. This conjunction is called an ‘alignment’ when all the planets appear close to the sun in a straight line. The alignment is formed by six planets: Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir witnesses 134% growth in Aadhar-enabled transactions transactions: Report

How to spot planet parade?

Peopel can enjoy the planet parade early in the morning on June 4. It is advised to find a place to easily watch the morning sky and check exact date and time of the planet's alignment. According to NASA, the best time to spot the parade of planets is “exactly one hour before" Sunrise (according to your local time).

Enhance the experience with telescope

The US space agency mentioned that only the Moon, Mars, and Saturn would be visible on June 3 with the naked eye. To spot other stars and planets, skygazers would require a telescope as most of them would be lost in the glare of the rising Sun.

“Yes, the Moon, Mars, and Saturn will all be easily visible. There will be several other planets in the sky that morning, which is why it's gotten some attention. Still, the other planets are only visible with a telescope or will be mostly lost in the glare of the rising Sun," replied NASA to a user's query.

Published: 30 May 2024, 10:44 AM IST
