A video of the universe shared on Instagram has now won netizens over and chances are it'll leave you mesmerised too. The footage was created using the new (infrared) lens.

Sharing the post, Nasa put a visualized video along with a descriptive caption. “When viewing celestial objects through visible light – light that the human eye can see – thick clouds of dust can appear shadowy. In order to capture this nebula’s stunning, ethereal wisps, the Hubble Space Telescope turns to infrared light," they wrote.

The space agency has described about the Horsehead Nebula showcased in the visualized video in the next few lines. “Located nearly 1,500 light-years away in the constellation Orion, the Horsehead Nebula is one of the most identifiable nebulae in the night sky. This scientific visualization simulates a flight through an infrared view of the nebula, bringing the stunning cosmic portrait to life," NASA said.

Shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 55,000 likes and counting. The clip has also accumulated various comments from people.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.