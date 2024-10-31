Voyager-1’s cosmic comeback! NASA receives faint signal, thanks to 1981’s backup transmitter

A command to activate a heater triggered its fault protection system, causing the communication issue. Voyager-1 has been operational for over 47 years in interstellar space.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 was mankind's first spacecraft to enter the interstellar medium, in 2012, and is currently more than 15 billion miles from Earth. Messages sent from Earth take about 22.5 hours to reach the spacecraft.
Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 was mankind’s first spacecraft to enter the interstellar medium, in 2012, and is currently more than 15 billion miles from Earth. Messages sent from Earth take about 22.5 hours to reach the spacecraft.(Credit: NASA/JPL)

Travelling billions of kilometres from Earth into interstellar space, the 15 billion-mile-away Voyager-1 spacecraft has once again established communication with Earth, albeit with a faint signal.

Also Read: NASA’s Artemis to take humans to Moon’s South Pole for first time; 9 landing sites revealed in big update

NASA successfully reestablished contact with Voyager-1 on October 24 after a brief interruption caused by an activation of its fault protection system.

On October 16, the flight team sent a command to activate one of the spacecraft’s heaters. Although Voyager 1 had sufficient power for the heater, the command triggered its fault protection system. The team discovered the issue when the Deep Space Network could not detect Voyager 1’s signal on October 18.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California oversees communications with Voyager 1 through the Deep Space Network. When the JPL team sends commands, Voyager 1 responds by transmitting engineering data, which allows the team to assess how the spacecraft reacts, according to media reports.

Also Read: NASA News: Astronaut hospitalised after return from ISS to Earth on SpaceX mission; check possible health issues

This exchange takes about two days—approximately 23 hours for the command to travel over 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) to Voyager 1 and another 23 hours for the data to return to Earth. On October 16, the flight team sent a command to activate one of the spacecraft’s heaters.

Although Voyager 1 had sufficient power to operate the heater, the command inadvertently triggered its fault protection system. The team became aware of the issue when the Deep Space Network failed to detect Voyager 1’s signal on October 18.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California is responsible for managing communications with Voyager 1 through the Deep Space Network. When the JPL team sends commands, Voyager 1 transmits engineering data in response, allowing the team to evaluate the spacecraft's reactions. This exchange takes about two days—roughly 23 hours for the command to travel over 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) to Voyager 1 and another 23 hours for the data to return to Earth.

Also Read: SpaceX Dragon capsule to return NASA’s Crew 8 astronauts to Earth after 6-month delay–where to watch live stream

Voyagers 1 and 2 have operated for over 47 years and are the only two spacecraft currently functioning in interstellar space. Their advanced age has increased the frequency and complexity of technical issues, presenting new challenges for the mission engineering team.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsVoyager-1’s cosmic comeback! NASA receives faint signal, thanks to 1981’s backup transmitter

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    442.40
    01:46 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    15.25 (3.57%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    684.45
    01:46 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-0.47%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.70
    01:46 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.25 (-0.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    181.35
    01:46 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    3.8 (2.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.00
    01:42 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    36.5 (2.83%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,847.70
    01:42 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    49.95 (1.79%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    624.15
    01:44 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    9.9 (1.61%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,418.90
    01:44 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    45 (0.84%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    707.00
    01:44 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -57.15 (-7.48%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.00
    01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.3 (-5.71%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    626.10
    01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -32.6 (-4.95%)

    Persistent Systems share price

    5,338.30
    01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -278.25 (-4.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    71.50
    01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    5.42 (8.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    272.60
    01:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    20.25 (8.02%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,596.00
    01:44 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    113.75 (7.67%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,219.30
    01:44 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    85.95 (7.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.00710.00
      Chennai
      81,191.00710.00
      Delhi
      81,343.00710.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.00710.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.