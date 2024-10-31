A command to activate a heater triggered its fault protection system, causing the communication issue. Voyager-1 has been operational for over 47 years in interstellar space.

Travelling billions of kilometres from Earth into interstellar space, the 15 billion-mile-away Voyager-1 spacecraft has once again established communication with Earth, albeit with a faint signal.

NASA successfully reestablished contact with Voyager-1 on October 24 after a brief interruption caused by an activation of its fault protection system.

On October 16, the flight team sent a command to activate one of the spacecraft’s heaters. Although Voyager 1 had sufficient power for the heater, the command triggered its fault protection system. The team discovered the issue when the Deep Space Network could not detect Voyager 1’s signal on October 18.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California oversees communications with Voyager 1 through the Deep Space Network. When the JPL team sends commands, Voyager 1 responds by transmitting engineering data, which allows the team to assess how the spacecraft reacts, according to media reports.

