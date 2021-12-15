"The amount of light hitting the Parker Solar Probe determines how hot the spacecraft will get," Case explained. "While much of the probe is protected by a heat shield, our cup is one of only two instruments that stick out and have no protection. It's directly exposed to the sunlight and operating at a very high temperature while it's making these measurements; it's literally red-hot, with parts of the instrument at more than 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit [1,000 degrees Celsius], and glowing red-orange."