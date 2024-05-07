NASA: Sunita Williams' new space mission on hold; Boeing calls off astronaut launch. Here is why
Boeing postponed the first astronaut launch to the ISS. The launch will be rescheduled for next week pending engineers' assessment of the valve's condition.
Boeing has called off its first astronaut launch which was set to take Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams for a week long visit to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch was called off because of a valve problem on the rocket. The two NASA test pilots had just strapped into Boeing’s Starliner capsule for a flight to the ISS when the countdown was halted, just two hours before the planned liftoff.