Boeing has called off its first astronaut launch which was set to take Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams for a week long visit to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch was called off because of a valve problem on the rocket. The two NASA test pilots had just strapped into Boeing’s Starliner capsule for a flight to the ISS when the countdown was halted, just two hours before the planned liftoff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA also took to X and wrote, “Today's #Starliner launch is scrubbed as teams evaluate an oxygen relief valve on the Centaur Stage on the Atlas V. Our astronauts have exited Starliner and will return to crew quarters."

Also Read: ‘Saturn. You beauty!’ Netizens react as NASA shares new 'unreal' images from Space Speaking on this, United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno said an oxygen pressure-relief valve on the upper stage of the company's Atlas rocket started fluttering open and close, creating a loud buzz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bruno explained that the valve might have surpassed its 200,000 lifetime cycles, which means it would have to be replaced, causing the launch to be postponed until next week. However, he added that if engineers can promptly confirm that the valve is still within its operational limit, the launch team could attempt another launch as early as Tuesday night.

Also Read: Sunita Williams will fly again: The astronaut is going back to Space; check details of her third mission at ISS He added, “Engineers will now work through the night to determine the degree of deterioration and decide whether to re-fit the same part on the launchpad, or wheel the rocket back to its assembly building to install a new valve." NASA is banking on a successful test for Starliner so it can certify a second commercial vehicle to carry crews to the ISS. In 2020, Elon Musk's SpaceX accomplished this milestone using its Dragon capsule, putting an end to nearly a decade of reliance on Russian rockets after the Space Shuttle program was discontinued.

Speaking on today's incident, NASA's commercial crew program manager Steve Stich acknowledged that it was a tough call. “We’re taking it one step at a time, and we’re going to launch when we’re ready and fly when it’s safe to do so," Stich told reporters as quoted by Associated Press. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Associated Press, Reuters)

