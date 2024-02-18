NASA telescopes witness star's dramatic meltdown, solve fast radio burst puzzle?
Two NASA telescopes played a game of cosmic hide-and-seek, observing a dead star known for erratic radio bursts. Their joint gaze captured the star's behavior mere minutes before and after it unleashed a powerful burst, offering astronomers a rare glimpse into these mysterious phenomena.