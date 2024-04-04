NASA to come up with new clock for Moon, where seconds tick away faster
The initiative for a separate time zone began with White House sending a memo asking NASA to work with other US agencies to establish a time zone on Earth's satellite,
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has begun work to establish a separate time reference system for Earth's satellite Moon. The new time reference system aims to ease the understanding of time difference for astronauts. This comes as exploration of the Moon increases by various space agencies globally.