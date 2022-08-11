NASA to crash asteroid on 26 September1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 04:45 PM IST
On September 26, NASA will make an attempt to re-route an asteroid—by smashing into it. The plan called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) involves crashing a 500kg spacecraft into binary asteroid 65803 Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos (nicknamed “Didymoon") in a bit to change their trajectory, according to Forbes.