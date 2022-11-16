The Artemis program also calls for the construction of a space station called Gateway that will orbit the Moon. The launch of the first two elements -- the living quarters module and power and propulsion system -- is planned for late 2024 at the earliest by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Orion crews would be responsible for assembly of Gateway. Astronauts would spend between 30 to 60 days in Gateway and would eventually have access to a lander that would allow them to travel to the Moon and back. Gateway would also serve as a stopping point for any future trip to Mars.