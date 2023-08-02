NASA to launch OTT platform to bring real-time space explorations

NASA to launch OTT platform to bring real-time space explorations1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:55 PM IST
The Nasa move aims to make space exploration more accessible and engaging to a wider audience, the report said
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), US space agency, has said that he will be launching his own live streaming service to provide an array of space-related content to the public.
The streaming platform will be called NASA Plus and will live-stream all NASA missions in future.
The move aims to make space exploration more accessible and engaging to a wider audience, Daily news portal reported. It will also feature original video series, including new shows being produced for the same, the report added.
The exact launch date is not yet specified, but the NASA Plus trailer says the streaming platform will be launched later this summer and the beta version of the service will be available "later this year", the Daily report said.
According to the NASA Plus trailer, the titles of some of the series and channels will be NASA Talks, Space Out, NASA En Español, The Color of Space, WEBB Space Telescope, First Light, , Lucy, Mars Is Hard, NASA Kids, NASA Explorers, NASA Explorers: Osiris Rex and Artemis I: Path to the Pad.
The new Nasa Plus streaming service will also serve as an upgrade to the current NASA TV platform. The NASA TV, with its 24/7 content, will transform into NASA+. The Nasa Plus streaming service will allow viewers to watch space-related programming at their convenience.
NASA is also updating its website and launching its app. "This new web experience will serve as an ever-expanding yet consolidated homebase for information about the agency's missions and research, climate data, Artemis updates and more," NASA said in a blog post.
