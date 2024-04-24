NASA to launch solar-powered spacecraft today; All you need to know about this space mission
NASA, the US space agency, is set to launch another space mission on Wednesday, April 24, from New Zealand at 3:30 am IST. This mission is unique as it will set sail through its Advanced Composite Solar Sail System which uses solar energy.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set for another space mission which will witness its launch on Wednesday, April 24.
