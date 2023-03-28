NASA to send 4 humans to live on Mars from June 2023

NASA to send 4 humans to live on Mars from June 20232 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:28 PM IST
The four volunteers are part of a year-long mission to prepare humans for the exploration of the Red Planet. They will live in a habitat that will simulate conditions on Mars when humans arrive on the Red Planet in the near future.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is training four people to live on planet Mars this summer. While the endeavor to send humans to the neighbouring planet on the part of the US space agency is not new, the four ‘Martians’ will be part of NASA's human exploration expedition on Mars.
