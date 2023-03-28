NASA to send 4 humans to live on Mars from June 2023

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is training four people to live on planet Mars this summer. While the endeavor to send humans to the neighbouring planet on the part of the US space agency is not new, the four ‘Martians’ will be part of NASA's human exploration expedition on Mars.

NASA has also sent satellites, lander called InSight designed to give the Red Planet its first thorough checkup, and a rover mission that includes the rover Perseverance, the small robotic helicopter Ingenuity, and associated delivery systems.

The four volunteers are part of a year-long mission to prepare humans for the exploration of the Red Planet. They will live in a habitat that will simulate conditions on Mars when humans arrive on the Red Planet in the near future.

When will the Martians leave?

The crew is scheduled to begin in June this year as the teams obtain the most accurate data during the analog mission.

Living space on Mars

The 3D-printed habitat includes private crew quarters, a kitchen, and dedicated areas for medical, recreation, fitness, work, and crop growth activities, as well as a technical work area and two bathrooms.

What will the Martians do?

"During the simulation, crew members will carry out different types of mission activities, including simulated spacewalks, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, personal hygiene, exercise, and crop growth," Nasa said in a statement.

The crew will face environmental stressors such as resource limitations, isolation, and equipment failure in order to be as close to the situation on Mars when humans arrive. The team will be subjected to resource limitations, isolation, equipment failure, and significant workloads during their habitation."

The major crew activities during the analog may consist of simulated spacewalks including virtual reality, communications, crop growth, meal preparation and consumption, exercise, hygiene activities, maintenance work, personal time, science work, and sleep," Nasa has said in its mission brief.

Crew members will spend time remotely operating robotic elements, which will likely be necessary for real crews on Mars to extend their exploration capabilities. They will also be responsible for controlling a helicopter-like drone and a roving robot.

NASA human exploration mission to Mars

NASA has planned three such missions to be sent to Mars. The American space agency is planning three such analog missions to better understand the requirements for a habitat on our next-door cosmic neighbour. While analog mission one commences this year, the second mission will be conducted in 2025 and the third mission will be followed up in 2026.