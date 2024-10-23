NASA unveils first look of LISA telescopes that will help unravel mysteries of universe, gravity, black holes: Explained

LISA mission will be the “first gravitational wave detector in space” and will “explore the fundamental nature of gravity and black holes”. How will LISA detect ripples in spacetime? Why to study Gravitational Waves? Here's all you need to know.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated23 Oct 2024, 04:16 PM IST
The full-scale Engineering Development Unit Telescope for the LISA mission, still in its shipping frame, was moved within a clean room at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
The full-scale Engineering Development Unit Telescope for the LISA mission, still in its shipping frame, was moved within a clean room at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.(NASA)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) revealed on Tuesday the first look of the prototype for six telescopes that will help LISA's three spacecraft detect gravitational waves in space. The prototype is called the Engineering Development Unit Telescope.

The prototype LISA telescope undergoes post-delivery inspection in a darkened NASA Goddard clean room on May 20.

LISA to unravel mysteries of universe and gravity

The Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) mission, led by the European Space Agency (ESA) in partnership with NASA, aims to detect and study gravitational waves in space.

Also Read | 6 NASA images that will take your breath away

LISA will be the "first gravitational wave detector in space" and will "explore the fundamental nature of gravity and black holes". It will also probe the rate of expansion of the Universe. It is planned to be launched around 2035.

Gravitational waves are generated by many different type of events in the universe – "from interacting compact stars to merging supermassive black holes at the cores of galaxies".

A closer view of the full-scale prototype LISA telescope in a clean room at NASA Goddard.

According to the European Space Agency, “LISA will be the first space-based observatory dedicated to studying gravitational waves: ripples in the fabric of space-time emitted during the most powerful events in the Universe, such as pairs of black holes coming together and merging.”

Also Read | NASA wears Prada: Spacesuit for Artemis III unveiled

"LISA will be the first mission to probe the history of the Universe using these waves," the ESA said. The mission will study the nature of gravity by exploring the waves that originate from some of the most massive and extreme phenomena in the Universe.

WATCH: Simulation of Merger of Two Black Holes and Gravitational Radiation

How will LISA detect ripples in spacetime? The role of 3 spacecraft and 6 telescopes

The LISA mission will comprise three spacecraft. These three spacecraft will fly in a triangular formation behind the Earth as our planet orbits the Sun.

The spacecraft will sit in a heliocentric orbit, about 50 million km from Earth, with a distance of around 2.5 million km between each spacecraft.

Also Read | 5 spooky cosmic images captured by NASA’s Hubble

"LISA will detect ripples in spacetime through subtle changes in the distances between free-floating cubes nestled within each spacecraft. Changes in the relative distances between these golden cubes will be tracked with extreme accuracy using laser interferometry," the ESA explained.

Golden cubes for LISA

Meanwhile, NASA explained the role of six telescopes. All three spacecraft will have two telescopes each. The LISA mission will use lasers to detect gravitational waves.

Ryan DeRosa, a researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, said, “Twin telescopes aboard each spacecraft will both transmit and receive infrared laser beams to track their companions, and NASA is supplying all six of them to the LISA mission.”

LISA – measuring gravitational waves

About Engineering Development Unit Telescope

The Engineering Development Unit Telescope was manufactured and assembled by L3Harris Technologies in Rochester, New York.

The entire telescope is made from an amber-colored glass-ceramic that resists changes in shape over a wide temperature range, and the mirror’s surface is coated in gold.

The primary mirror is coated in gold to better reflect the infrared lasers and to reduce heat loss from a surface exposed to cold space since the telescope will operate best when close to room temperature.

Also Read | Sunita Williams’ Starliner set for redemption? NASA plans next lift-off

"The prototype is made entirely from an amber-colored glass-ceramic called Zerodur, manufactured by Schott in Mainz, Germany. The material is widely used for telescope mirrors and other applications requiring high precision because its shape changes very little over a wide range of temperatures," NASA explained.

Why to study Gravitational Waves?

According to NASA, there are many astrophysical phenomena that are either very dim or completely invisible in any form of light that astronomy has relied on for 400 years.

"Gravitational waves are a powerful new probe of the Universe that uses gravity instead of light to take measure of dynamical astrophysical phenomena," the US space agency said.

Also Read | Historic feat! SpaceX ’catches’ megarocket booster, NASA Chief congratulates

It further explained that studying gravitational waves gives enormous potential for discovering the parts of the universe that are invisible by other means, such as black holes, the Big Bang, and other, as yet unknown, objects.

"LISA will complement our knowledge about the beginning, evolution and structure of our universe," NASA said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 04:16 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsNASA unveils first look of LISA telescopes that will help unravel mysteries of universe, gravity, black holes: Explained

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.85 (12.08%)

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.