NASA update: Boeing Starliner's crewed mission to ISS faces 3rd delay; launch likely on THIS date
NASA and Boeing target June 1 for Starliner's first crewed launch to ISS after delays due to helium leak investigation. Success is crucial for certifying a second commercial vehicle for crew transport.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared updat on the first crewed launch of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). The US space agency said that the launch has been delayed again, further adding that June 1 is now a possible new liftoff date. This was the third delay of the first astronaut launch which was set to take Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams for a week long visit to the ISS.