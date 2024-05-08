NASA update: Astronaut Sunita Williams' new space mission postponed to THIS date
NASA update: Boeing postpones Starliner launch for a week to replace faulty rocket valve. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were preparing for liftoff when mission was scrubbed.
Boeing's Starliner which was called off yesterday has now been postponed for a week. Boeing was set to launch first astronaut launch which was set to take Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams for a week long visit to the International Space Station (ISS). NASA said that the mission has been pushed to launch on May 17 after engineers said a faulty rocket valve needs to be replaced for the high-stakes mission.