NASA video shows what happens if you go inside a black hole; watch the journey into ‘nothingness’
NASA has recently shared a video which provides a 360 immersive experience to viewers of a dive into a black hole. The video was created by Goddard scientists on the Discover supercomputer at the NASA Center for Climate Simulation.
Ever since their discovery, black holes have always intrigued humans as it is impossible to reach the cosmic body of intense gravity. National Aeronautics and Space Administration has released a 360-video to explain what it feels like to dive into a black hole, from where even a light ray cannot return.