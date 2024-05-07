Ever since their discovery, black holes have always intrigued humans as it is impossible to reach the cosmic body of intense gravity. National Aeronautics and Space Administration has released a 360-video to explain what it feels like to dive into a black hole, from where even a light ray cannot return.

The one-minute-and-seventeen-second-long video provides an immersive experience for the viewers to understand what lies in the heart of a black hole. The immersive visualisation of the journey into ‘nothingness’ was created by Goddard scientists on the Discover supercomputer at the NASA Center for Climate Simulation.

The video would help viewers to visualise how a journey into nothingness looks like. The video takes viewers to he event horizon, which is also known as a black holes ‘surface’. The horizon marks the outer edge of black holes.

The video project was completed by astrophysicist Jeremy Schnittman from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre in collaboration with scientist Brian Powell.

What is a black hole?

According to NASA, black hole is an astronomical object with an extremely strong gravitational pull which doesn't even let light escape it. Black hole's suface is known as event horizon. It is a boundary after which even light cannot escape from the black hole. Matter and radiation fall in, but they can’t get out.

About NASA's video showing plunge into a blackhole

The destination of the video is a supermassive black hole, which is similar to the one located at the centre of Milky Way galaxy. Since it is not possible to even see a black hole (because light cannot escape from its surface) an accretion disk surrounding the black hole has been taken as a virtual reference during the fall. Accretion disk is a flat, swirling cloud of hot, glowing gas. Another circle of photon rings near the black hole serves another reference point for viewers.

The creation of the video generated around 10 terabytes of data, which is equal to half of the estimated text content in the Library of Congress. The spectacular visualisation was complimented by the music from song "Beautiful Awesome," composed by David Husband and James William Banbury.

