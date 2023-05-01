Nasa warns about 100 feet long asteroid heading towards earth

Scientists at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have warned about a 100 feet long asteroid named Asteroid 2023 HY3 is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.
Nasa’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office — responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) — has issued a warning against the Asteroid 2023 HY3. The Nasa unit expects the Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) to make its closest approach to Earth today, May 1.
NASA's asteroid watch page said, though the 100-feet long Asteroid 2023 HY3 will come very close to the Earth, but is not expected to impact the surface. The asteroid will pass by Earth at a distance of 6.3 million kilometres and is travelling at a speed of 23,596 kilometres per hour.
The American space agency said HY3 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids, which are Earth-approaching asteroids. The agency further said theses asteroids do not cross the Earth orbit.
NASA further said 3 other asteroids —2018 VS6 of house size, 2023 HV5 of bus size and 2023 HF7 again of a house size will also come very close to Earth, on May1, May3 and May 4 respectively. While 2018 VS6 will make its closest app roach to earth at 1,240,000, the 2023 HV5 will make its closest approach to Earth at 270,000 million kilometres and the 2023 HF7 will pass by Earth at a distance of about 397,000 million kilometres.
To keep track of these celestial bodies, NASA not only uses its space telescopes and observatories like the NEOWISE to observe and study distant asteroids, but also a variety of ground-based telescopes such as the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) located in the Antofagasta Region of the Atacama Desert in Chile.
To study and calculate the impact risk of these celestial bodies, NASA has developed an infrared data and the Sentry-II algorithm to predict asteroid orbits years in advance.
So far, almost 28,000 near-Earth asteroids have been discovered and monitored.
