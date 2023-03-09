NASA warns about asteroid approaching Earth, may impact on Valentine's Day 2046

If this year's Valentine's Day was not eventful enough, you must wait for 23 years, as in 2046 the day might turn out to be the 'end of the world'.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) informed on Wednesday about an asteroid '2023 DW' which is approaching the Earth and has a chance of impacting the planet on 14 February of the year 2046.
The space agency is tracking the asteroid which is about 49.29 meters in diameter and currently at a distance of around 0.12 astronomical units (AU) from Earth. Astronomical unit (AU) is a unit of length effectively equal to the average, or mean, the distance between Earth and the Sun.
“We've been tracking a new asteroid named 2023 DW that has a very small chance of impacting Earth in 2046. Often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce the uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future," NASA Asteroid Watch tweeted.
The space agency added that orbit analysts will continue to monitor asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in.
The current velocity of the asteroid relative to the sun is 24.63 km per second and it takes around 271 days to complete one solar orbit. The closest 2023 DW can get to the Sun is 0.49 AU while the farthest figure is 1.15 AU.
Will it crash onto the Earth?
According to space scientists, the event of the 2023 DW crashing on Earth is unlikely. The nearest the asteroid will get to Earth is 1,828,086 km and the event is expected to be on 14 February 2046.
Still, in case the asteroid poses any threat to the planet, space agencies have proper mechanisms in place to deal with such threats. Like, NASA has what they call a Planetary defense system which encompasses all the capabilities needed to detect the possibility and warn of potential asteroid or comet impacts with Earth, and then either prevent them or mitigate their possible effects.
