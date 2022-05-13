This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said that a giant space rock Asteroid 388945 (2008 TZ3) will make close approach to our planet at 2.48am on May 16. Space scientists have warned that a huge asteroid is heading towards the Earth.
Additionally, NASA has said that the asteroid is 1,608 feet wide. Just for reference, the iconic New York Empire State building stands at 1,454 feet. Interestingly, the asteroid is also larger than the Eiffel Tower.
It is important to note that space scientists' calculations say it will pass us from a distance of about 2.5 million miles away. NASA has flagged this as “close approach." This is not the first time that Asteroid 388945 has paid us a visit. It passed very close to Earth in May 2020 - at a distance of 1.7 million miles.
Interestingly, this space rock routinely passes the Earth - every two years, according to space scientists - while orbiting the Sun. The next time it will pass close to the Earth in May 2024 but much farther - 6.9 million miles.
If an asteroid comes within 4.65 million miles and is over a certain size, it's considered “potentially hazardous" by cautious space agencies. Asteroids are space debris, the remains of a planet, that keep rotating in the vast, infinite space. Scientists have warned for decades that some huge space rocks are dangerous for Earth.