NASA weighs early return of ISS crew after medical issue forces spacewalk delay - What we know

NASA is assessing whether it may need to bring astronauts home early from the International Space Station after a medical issue involving one crew member prompted the sudden cancellation of the first planned spacewalk of 2026, raising questions about upcoming missions and station operations.

The US space agency confirmed on Wednesday that it was monitoring a “medical concern” affecting a single astronaut aboard the orbital laboratory. While NASA stressed that the situation is stable, it said privacy rules prevented the release of further details or the identity of the crew member.

Spacewalk abruptly postponed The medical issue led NASA to postpone a spacewalk that had been scheduled for Thursday, January 8. Two astronauts were due to conduct the first extravehicular activity (EVA) of the year outside the station.

“Nasa is postponing the Thursday, Jan. 8, spacewalk outside the International Space Station,” the agency said in a statement. “The agency is monitoring a medical concern with a crew member that arose Wednesday afternoon aboard the orbital complex. Due to medical privacy, it is not appropriate for NASA to share more details about the crew member. The situation is stable. NASA will share additional details, including a new date for the upcoming spacewalk, later.”

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, NASA said it was actively evaluating whether the SpaceX Crew-11 mission might need to end earlier than planned.

“Safely conducting our missions is our highest priority, and we are actively evaluating all options, including the possibility of an earlier end to Crew-11’s mission,” the agency said. “These are the situations NASA and our partners train for and prepare to execute safely. We will provide further updates within the next 24 hours.”

Crew-11 and upcoming launches Crew-11 was launched to the station aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The next rotation flight, Crew-12, is currently scheduled to lift off no earlier than February 15, 2026. It remains unclear whether NASA could move that launch forward or whether logistical constraints would allow for such a change.

NASA confirmed that the medical situation involves “a single crew member who is stable”. Around the time of the initial announcement, the agency also took offline its live video feeds from the ISS, including audio communications between astronauts and mission control.

What the cancelled spacewalk involved Astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman were scheduled to spend about 6.5 hours outside the station on EVA-94. The spacewalk would have marked Fincke’s tenth career EVA, making him only the sixth US astronaut to reach that milestone.

They were to be assisted by Kimiya Yui of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and NASA astronaut Chris Williams.

The primary task was to prepare the station’s 2A power channel for the future installation of the final pair of ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays, scheduled to arrive in 2026.

“Once this mod kit is complete, we have one more to do. So we’ll look at —- we’re looking for a a time, maybe in the spring, but we’re not exactly sure yet where that’s going to fit to finish the last mod kit,” said Bill Spetch, operations integration manager for NASA’s ISS programme.

Also Read | NASA cuts astronaut trips via Boeing Starliner to 4, next mission in April 2026

“It is on orbit, waiting to be installed. We just have to go out there and install it. And then we’ll bring up the two remaining iROSAs together. They fly in a configuration that stacks together in one Dragon trunk.”

Knock-on effects for station schedule Another spacewalk, EVA-95, was scheduled for January 15 and was set to include maintenance work such as replacing a high-definition camera, installing a new navigational aid, and relocating ammonia service jumpers.