Nasa's all-electric X-57 plane is preparing to fly; All you need to know
- The X-57 electric plane by NASA is a modified, four-seater, Italian-built Tecnam P2006T aircraft. It relies on a combination of lots of propellers, small motors, and many batteries
NASA's "all-electric" plane X-57 is soon set to take off, the US space agency said on Tuesday. The plane has 14 propellers along its wings and is powered entirely by electricity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×