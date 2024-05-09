Can we grow plants on Moon? NASA's Artemis III mission plans to study possibilities; all you need to know
NASA's Artemis III mission in 2026 aims to explore plant growth in the lunar environment using the Lunar Effects on Agricultural Flora (LEAF) payload. The success of the mission could lead to self-sustaining habitats on the Moon and further space colonization projects.
