NASA's Artemis III mission in 2026 aims to explore plant growth in the lunar environment using the Lunar Effects on Agricultural Flora (LEAF) payload. The success of the mission could lead to self-sustaining habitats on the Moon and further space colonization projects.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA has selected the first scientific instruments for astronauts to deploy on the Moon's surface during Artemis III, including the Lunar Effects on Agricultural Flora (LEAF). LEAF will study how the lunar environment impacts space crops, examining plant photosynthesis, growth, and stress responses under space radiation and partial gravity conditions.

After the Artemis III mission concludes, the cultivated plants will be meticulously brought back to Earth for comprehensive molecular-level analysis. This pioneering endeavour enhances our understanding of sustainable living in space and paves the way for future colonization projects.

Meet ‘miracle plant’ The plants include thale cress, duckweed, and Brassica rapa. These will be placed in a protected growth chamber to ensure the harsh conditions do not compromise their survival and growth on and beyond the lunar surface.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mission's success could lead to the creation of self-sustaining habitats on the Moon and beyond, representing a major step forward in humanity's journey into space exploration.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A study published in 2022 by US researchers involved growing a flowering plant, Arabidopsis thaliana, in 12 small containers, each containing a gram of authentic Moon soil collected during NASA missions over fifty years ago.

