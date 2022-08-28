Nasa's Artemis launch gives Boeing chance to restore its space credibility6 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 07:18 PM IST
Aerospace company has long worked on Nasa missions, but latest rocket has faced cost overruns and delays in recent years
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s scheduled test launch Monday of a new mega-rocket will give Boeing Co. another chance to prove it can pull off big national projects following past missteps.