NASA's craft carrying largest-ever samples of asteroid Bennu lands on back on Earth2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Scientists believe Bennu, about 500 meters (1,640 feet) in diameter, is rich in carbon -- a building block of life on Earth -- and contains water molecules locked in minerals.
NASA's (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) seven-year space probe's voyage came to a climactic end on Sunday when the US space agency's first asteroid samples fetched from deep space parachuted into the Utah desert.
