In recent days, Ingenuity has been unpacking itself in preparation for launch, dropping one carbon-fiber leg after another until its four struts were locked in position for an upright stance. By Friday it was ready to be positioned on a carefully selected patch of Martian soil that will serve as its makeshift helipad. Once its batteries are fully charged, NASA engineers will perform preflight system checks for several days. Plans call for the Perseverance rover to retreat to a nearby overlook, where it will photograph the coming flights.

