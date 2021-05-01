NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter to begin new demonstration phase

The cadence of flights during Ingenuity's operations demonstration phase will slow from once every few days to about once every two or three weeks, and the forays will be scheduled to avoid interfering with Perseverance's science operations. The team will assess flight operations after 30 sols and will complete flight operations no later than the end of August. That timing will allow the rover team time to wrap up its planned science activities and prepare for solar conjunction - the period in mid-October when Mars and Earth are on opposite sides of the Sun, blocking communications.