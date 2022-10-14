NASA's James Webb shares fingerprint like image from space. Here's what it is

Transforming gas into dust is somewhat like turning flour into bread: It requires specific conditions and ingredients. The most common element found in stars, hydrogen, can’t form dust on its own. However, because Wolf-Rayet stars shed so much mass, they also eject more complex elements like carbon, which are typically found far inside a star. Like when two hands knead dough, the heavy elements in the wind are compressed where the winds from both stars meet after cooling as they travel through space.