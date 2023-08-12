Researchers are diligently exploring Earendel and the Sunrise Arc galaxy, utilising Webb's specialised camera to unravel the galaxy's composition and ascertain its distance. While Webb has identified other distant stars employing this technique, none rival the remoteness of Earendel. These discoveries metaphorically open a cosmic gateway for scientists, enabling them to delve into the early universe and its nascent stellar inhabitants. The team is optimistic that this might lead to spotting the very first stars made from the universe's basic stuff that is hydrogen and helium.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}