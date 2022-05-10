Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Science / News /  NASA's James Webb Space Telescope releases stunning photos of neighbouring satellite galaxy. See pics

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope releases stunning photos of neighbouring satellite galaxy. See pics

Webb telescope that was launched was last December. So far, it is the most powerful astronomical observatory ever sent into space.
1 min read . 02:49 PM IST Livemint

When compared, each of the 18 mirror segments is bigger for James Webb Space Telescope than Spitzer Space Telescope.

James Webb Space Telescope has recently released some test pictures of a neighboring satellite galaxy and they looked stunning as compared to images taken by Spitzer Space Telescope, NASA’s previous infrared observatory

When compared, each of the 18 mirror segments is bigger for James Webb than Spitzer.

"It's not until you actually see the kind of image that it delivers that you really internalize and go ‘wow!’" said University of Arizona’s Marcia Rieke, chief scientist for Webb’s near-infrared camera. “Just think of what we're going to learn."

It will seek light emitted by the first stars and galaxies close to 14 billion years ago, and keep a sharp lookout for possible signs of life.

 