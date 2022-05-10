NASA's James Webb Space Telescope releases stunning photos of neighbouring satellite galaxy. See pics1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
When compared, each of the 18 mirror segments is bigger for James Webb Space Telescope than Spitzer Space Telescope.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
When compared, each of the 18 mirror segments is bigger for James Webb Space Telescope than Spitzer Space Telescope.
James Webb Space Telescope has recently released some test pictures of a neighboring satellite galaxy and they looked stunning as compared to images taken by Spitzer Space Telescope, NASA’s previous infrared observatory
James Webb Space Telescope has recently released some test pictures of a neighboring satellite galaxy and they looked stunning as compared to images taken by Spitzer Space Telescope, NASA’s previous infrared observatory
When compared, each of the 18 mirror segments is bigger for James Webb than Spitzer.
When compared, each of the 18 mirror segments is bigger for James Webb than Spitzer.
"It's not until you actually see the kind of image that it delivers that you really internalize and go ‘wow!’" said University of Arizona’s Marcia Rieke, chief scientist for Webb’s near-infrared camera. “Just think of what we're going to learn."
Webb telescope that was launched was last December. So far, it is the most powerful astronomical observatory ever sent into space.
It will seek light emitted by the first stars and galaxies close to 14 billion years ago, and keep a sharp lookout for possible signs of life.