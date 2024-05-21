Active Stocks
Tue May 21 2024 09:39:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.90 1.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 951.05 -0.20%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 320.75 1.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.25 0.78%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 435.80 -0.15%
Business News/ Science / News/  NASA's latest mission: PREFIRE to study Earth's polar regions. All you need to know
BackBack

NASA's latest mission: PREFIRE to study Earth's polar regions. All you need to know

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

NASA to launch PREFIRE mission with twin climate satellites to study Arctic and Antarctic regions. CubeSats in PREFIRE mission will measure heat radiated from Earth's polar regions to improve climate understanding.

NASA is set to launch its latest climate science mission, the Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-Infrared Experiment (PREFIRE)Premium
NASA is set to launch its latest climate science mission, the Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-Infrared Experiment (PREFIRE)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch its latest mission known as the Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-Infrared Experiment (PREFIRE). The space agency will launch twin shoebox-size climate satellites which will study two of the most remote regions on Earth - the Arctic and Antarctic. 

As per Space.com report, PREFIRE consists of two cubesats that will be launched individually into near-polar orbits. The first named "Ready, Aim, PREFIRE," is scheduled to launch no earlier than May 22 while the second cubesat, "PREFIRE and ICE," is set to launch few days after the first, the report added. 

Also Read: Is sending astronauts to Mars possible? This NASA-funded rocket aims to do it in 2 months

All you need to know about PREFIRE mission

1. According to NASA, the CubeSats will investigate the amount of heat radiated from Earth's polar regions into space and how this affects our climate.

Also Read: First crewed flight of Boeing Starliner postponed again, says NASA. Here's why

2. The space agency further added that each of CubeSats, will use a thermal infrared spectrometer to measure the heat, in the form of far-infrared energy, radiated into space by Earth’s surface and atmosphere.

3. The PREFIRE CubeSats are designed to answer critical questions using a platform that’s lower-cost than a full-size satellite.

Also Read: Railway tracks on Moon? NASA shares plan; all you need to know

4. Data from the PREFIRE mission will help improve the understanding of the greenhouse effect at the poles specifically, the capacity of water vapor, clouds, and other elements of Earth’s atmosphere to trap heat and keep it from radiating into space.

5. NASA stated that researchers will utilise this data to update climate and ice models, improving predictions of how sea level, weather, snow and ice cover are likely to change in a warming world.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue