The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch its latest mission known as the Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-Infrared Experiment (PREFIRE). The space agency will launch twin shoebox-size climate satellites which will study two of the most remote regions on Earth - the Arctic and Antarctic.

As per Space.com report, PREFIRE consists of two cubesats that will be launched individually into near-polar orbits. The first named "Ready, Aim, PREFIRE," is scheduled to launch no earlier than May 22 while the second cubesat, "PREFIRE and ICE," is set to launch few days after the first, the report added.

All you need to know about PREFIRE mission

1. According to NASA, the CubeSats will investigate the amount of heat radiated from Earth's polar regions into space and how this affects our climate.

2. The space agency further added that each of CubeSats, will use a thermal infrared spectrometer to measure the heat, in the form of far-infrared energy, radiated into space by Earth’s surface and atmosphere.

3. The PREFIRE CubeSats are designed to answer critical questions using a platform that’s lower-cost than a full-size satellite.

4. Data from the PREFIRE mission will help improve the understanding of the greenhouse effect at the poles specifically, the capacity of water vapor, clouds, and other elements of Earth’s atmosphere to trap heat and keep it from radiating into space.

5. NASA stated that researchers will utilise this data to update climate and ice models, improving predictions of how sea level, weather, snow and ice cover are likely to change in a warming world.

