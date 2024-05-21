NASA's latest mission: PREFIRE to study Earth's polar regions. All you need to know
NASA to launch PREFIRE mission with twin climate satellites to study Arctic and Antarctic regions. CubeSats in PREFIRE mission will measure heat radiated from Earth's polar regions to improve climate understanding.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch its latest mission known as the Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-Infrared Experiment (PREFIRE). The space agency will launch twin shoebox-size climate satellites which will study two of the most remote regions on Earth - the Arctic and Antarctic.