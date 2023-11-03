NASA's Lucy spacecraft encounters first asteroid on journey to Jupiter
NASA's Lucy spacecraft completed a 'quick hello' with the pint-sized asteroid Dinkinesh on its way to Jupiter. Lucy's main targets are the Trojans, a group of undiscovered asteroids.
NASA's Lucy spacecraft on Wednesday encountered the first of 10 asteroids on its long journey to Jupiter. It swooped past the pint-sized Dinkinesh, about 300 million miles away in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars.
