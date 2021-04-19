Subscribe
Home >Science >News >NASA’s Mars helicopter Ingenuity successfully makes historic first flight

NASA’s Mars helicopter Ingenuity successfully makes historic first flight

NASA: In this image from the NASA, NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. AP/PTI Photo(AP04_19_2021_000119B)
6 min read . 19 Apr 2021 ROBERT LEE HOTZ, The Wall Street Journal

  • Intrepid drone overcomes extreme cold, dangerously thin air and flawed flight software to become first powered craft to fly on another world

NASA’s Mars Ingenuity helicopter made history early Monday when the small but intrepid drone became the first powered craft to fly on another world, space agency officials announced.

Overcoming extreme cold, dangerously thin air and flawed flight software, the $85 million autonomous copter spun its twin carbon fiber rotor blades to rise about 10 feet into the thin Martian air. It hovered briefly in the breeze before safely landing at about 3:30 a.m. ET Monday back on Earth, NASA officials said. The flight was the first of five planned for the next 30 days.

