NASA's moon mission countdown has begun; How and when to watch Artemis 1 launch

NASA's new moon rocket is set to blast off on a crucial test flight Monday. The Artemis I mission marks a critical moment for NASA and the space industry. It is just the first step toward the future of space exploration. Artemis 1 mission is poised to take a key step toward returning humans to the Moon after a half-century hiatus. The spacecraft is scheduled to travel to the Moon, deploy some small satellites, and then settle into orbit.

