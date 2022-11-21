NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon, likely to find orbit by Friday2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 07:46 PM IST
NASA's Orion capsule has reached the moon, whipping around the back side and passing within about 80 miles
On its way to a record-breaking lunar orbit, NASA's Orion spacecraft arrived at the moon on Monday, whirling around its backside and passing within 80 miles (128 kilometres). The crew capsule, along with its three test dummies, were on the moon's far side when the close approach took place.