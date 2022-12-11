NASA's Orion completes first flight around moon

On December 11, the unmanned Orion spacecraft of NASA completed the first mission of the Artemis lunar programme, travelling around the moon and back 50 years to the day after the last Apollo moon landing. At 12:09 PM (Indian time), the gumdrop-shaped Orion spacecraft, which was carrying a dummy crew of three mannequins equipped with sensors, was scheduled to land close to Guadalupe Island, off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

