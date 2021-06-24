NASA’s Perseverance rover is looking for life on Mars

One of Perseverance’s main jobs is collecting rock and soil samples. The rover is carrying 43 sample tubes and five witness tubes, used to ensure sample tubes aren’t corrupted. The large robotic arm transports the sample tube inside the belly of the vehicle. There it is moved by the smaller sample-handling arm to be processed. The sample’s volume is measured, an image of the sample is taken, and the tube is hermetically sealed. The tubes will later be deposited on the Martian surface in what NASA calls a sample cache depot. The depot’s coordinates will be recorded based on landmarks and measurements from Mars’ orbiting satellites.

