NASA's race against time! Boeing Starliner carrying Sunita Williams needs to be back before August 18, here's why

Amid impending congestion at the International Space Station (ISS), NASA and SpaceX plan to launch SpaceX Crew9 mission to ISS ‘no earlier than August 19’. As a result, it would be important for the US Space agency to schedule return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore travelled to space via Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which is stationed at ISS and facing multiple delay due to technical glitches.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is yet to announce the official return date of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, carrying Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore from space. The spacecraft, docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on June 6, was scheduled to return on June 14. However, there have been repeated delays in its return flight due to multiple technical glitches.

Amid impending congestion at the ISS due to recent delays, NASA is planning to launch another spacecraft, the SpaceX Crew9 mission. Hence, it has become important to schedule the Starliner's return soon to avoid overcrowding.

In a recent post on X, NASA Commercial Crew gave update on its latest mission to the International Space Station (ISS). NASA and SpaceX are planning to launch SpaceX Crew9 mission to ISS.

“NASA and SpaceX plan to launch the agency’s SpaceX #Crew9 mission to @Space_Station no earlier than Aug. 18. The international crew will lift off from @NASAKennedy 's Launch Complex 39A aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft,” read the post by NASA Commercial Crew.

Despite constant delays in the two astronauts' return spaceflight, officials have emphasised that Boeing's Starliner Crew Flight Test astronauts are not stranded in space.

Overcrowding at the ISS

Amid multiple delays in some of its spacecraft docked at the ISS, NASA is grappling with impending congestion at the ISS, reported ANI, citing a New York Times report.

NASA officials indicated on July 26 that the ISS's traffic is likely to increase next month. This comes after a period of operational challenges that temporarily stalled the agency's ability to transport astronauts. However, NASA officials have framed the situation positively, describing the expected congestion as a sign of progress. Explaining the importance of undocking Starliner soon, Dana Weigel, the programme manager for the ISS at NASA, said, "I've got to take off a vehicle. And so we plan to undock Starliner first to free up a port."

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
NASA's race against time! Boeing Starliner carrying Sunita Williams needs to be back before August 18, here's why

