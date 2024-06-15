The National Aeronautics of Space Administration (NASA) has shared an update on Sunita Williams return to return. The US space agency has said that the Boeing Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) and return to Earth on June 22. This will give more time to finalize planning for the complicated process.

On June 5, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were launched aboard the Starliner spacecraft. They successfully reached the International Space Station (ISS) the following day after a journey that lasted 24 hours. They reached the ISS after many delays as the spacecraft experienced challenges including four helium leaks and five malfunctions of its 28 maneuvering thrusters.

"The extra time allows the team to finalize departure planning and operations while the spacecraft remains cleared for crew emergency return scenarios within the flight rules," NASA and Boeing said in a statement.

As per NASA, the return to Earth is expected to last about six hours and target a location in the desert of Utah, New Mexico or other backup locations, depending on local weather conditions.

The agency said, “They are targeting a departure no earlier than June 22, leaving open an opportunity for further extensions of time at the ISS. Starliner, while designed for future six-month missions, can stay docked to the ISS for a maximum of 45 days during its current mission."

Moreover, on June 18, NASA and Boeing will discuss Starliner’s mission and departure from the ISS as part of the agency’s Boeing Crew Flight Test in a pre-departure media teleconference.

The 59-year-old Indian-American astronaut Williams who safely docked the Boeing's Starliner also danced a little as she arrived at the space station on June 7. She achieved the milestone of being the first woman to pilot and assess a new crewed spacecraft during its inaugural mission.

