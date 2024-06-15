NASA's Starliner undocking: Sunita Williams' return to Earth from ISS set for THIS date
NASA provides update on Sunita Williams' return aboard Boeing Starliner spacecraft scheduled to undock from ISS.
The National Aeronautics of Space Administration (NASA) has shared an update on Sunita Williams return to return. The US space agency has said that the Boeing Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) and return to Earth on June 22. This will give more time to finalize planning for the complicated process.