NASA's Sunita Williams explores watering plants in space: When will Starliner astronauts return to Earth?
NASA said Indian-origin Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who skyrocketed to space on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on July 5, “continued exploring ways to effectively water plants in the weightless environment”.
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are overstaying in space, are busy utilizing the extra time carrying out experiments, emergency drill and research on the International Space Station.