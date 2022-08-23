NASA's telescope captures Jupiter's 2 moons, rings, distant galaxies | PHOTOS

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured new images of planet Jupiter on Tuesday. The world's newest and biggest space telescope's Jupiter observations will give scientists even more clues to the planet's inner life. NASA's telescope has captured giant storms, powerful winds, auroras, and extreme temperature and pressure conditions of the largest planet in the Solar System. Taking to Twitter, NASA wrote, "Giant news from a giant planet! @NASAWebb captured a new view of Jupiter in infrared light, uncovering clues to the planet’s inner life. Two moons, rings, and distant galaxies are visible".

