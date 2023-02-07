Nasa's telescope detects asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter
- The asteroid, detected by the international team of European astronomers, is likely the smallest observed to date by James Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has detected an asteroid roughly 300 to 650 feet in length between Mars and Jupiter.
