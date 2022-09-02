NASA's Webb takes image of planet outside our solar system

Further, the space agency added that the exoplanet in Webb’s image, called HIP 65426 b, is about six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. It is young as planets go — about 15 to 20 million years old, compared to our 4.5-billion-year-old Earth. In 2017, astronomers discovered the same planet using the SPHERE instrument on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and took images of it using short infrared wavelengths of light.

