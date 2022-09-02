NASA's Webb takes image of planet outside our solar system

NASA's Webb takes image of planet outside our solar system2 min read . 08:27 AM IST
- NASA has released the image of the exoplanet, called HIP 65426 b, which is about six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter
NASA, the US Space agency, on Friday, informed that its James Webb telescope has captured a direct image of a planet outside our solar system.
NASA has released the image of the exoplanet, pointing the way to future observations that will reveal more information than ever before about exoplanets.
Further, the space agency added that the exoplanet in Webb’s image, called HIP 65426 b, is about six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. It is young as planets go — about 15 to 20 million years old, compared to our 4.5-billion-year-old Earth. In 2017, astronomers discovered the same planet using the SPHERE instrument on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and took images of it using short infrared wavelengths of light.
But Webb's view, at longer infrared wavelengths, reveals new details that ground-based telescopes would not be able to detect because of the intrinsic infrared glow of Earth’s atmosphere. With this, Webb’s first capture of an exoplanet hints at future possibilities for studying distant worlds.
Since HIP 65426 b is about 100 times farther from its host star than Earth is from the Sun, it is sufficiently distant from the star that Webb can easily separate the planet from the star in the image.
Taking direct images of exoplanets is challenging because stars are so much brighter than planets. The HIP 65426 b planet is more than 10,000 times fainter than its host star in the near-infrared, and a few thousand times fainter in the mid-infrared.
In each filtered image, the planet appears as a slightly differently shaped blob of light. That is because of the particulars of Webb’s optical system and how it translates light through the different optics.
“Obtaining this image felt like digging for space treasure," said Aarynn Carter, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who led the analysis of the images.
While this is not the first direct image of an exoplanet taken from space – the Hubble Space Telescope has captured direct exoplanet images previously – HIP 65426 b points the way forward for Webb’s exoplanet exploration.